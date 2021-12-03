Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 24.4% in November

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.