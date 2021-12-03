LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

