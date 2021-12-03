Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price at $36.60

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,179. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

