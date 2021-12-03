Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Cormark upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.16.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.72. The company has a market cap of C$174.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

