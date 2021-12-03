JUST Hits 1-Day Volume of $469.82 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $531.95 million and approximately $469.82 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.20 or 0.07756611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.23 or 1.00542137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

