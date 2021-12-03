Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $41,576.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.20 or 0.07756611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.23 or 1.00542137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

