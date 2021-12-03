NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.