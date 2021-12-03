Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

