Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

