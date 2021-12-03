Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $310.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

