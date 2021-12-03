Domani Wealth LLC Sells 342 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $622.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,612. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

