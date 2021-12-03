Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,424 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

