E&G Advisors LP Invests $1.11 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 416,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,054,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

