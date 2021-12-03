Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

