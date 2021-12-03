Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $200.44

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.16. The stock had a trading volume of 68,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,004. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

