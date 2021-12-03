Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

HPE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 504,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,494. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

