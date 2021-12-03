NFT Index Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $3,591.51 or 0.06579273 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $6,925.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

