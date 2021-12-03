Mint Club (MINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.74 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00037789 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

