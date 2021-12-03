Marlin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $75.32 million and $40.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.20 or 0.07756611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.23 or 1.00542137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PONDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.