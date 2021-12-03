Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 459,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

