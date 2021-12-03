Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Everbridge worth $25,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

