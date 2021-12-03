Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Trading Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $223.97 and last traded at $223.24. Approximately 97,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,917,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $594,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $470,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.