iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

IEUS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,475. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.