Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expands By 35.2%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

Get Histogen alerts:

NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Histogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 789,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.