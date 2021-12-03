Redwood Investments LLC Sells 15,643 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for about 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LivePerson worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

