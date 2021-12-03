Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 342,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.62. 126,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,829,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

