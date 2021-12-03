First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 996 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $34.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,050.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $983.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.84, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

