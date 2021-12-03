E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $660.38. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.09. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $711.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

