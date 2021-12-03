E&G Advisors LP Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $165.45. 227,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,432. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

