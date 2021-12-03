E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 56,257 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 572,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

