Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.71 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $117.49 or 0.00214094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $76.58 million and $14.71 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 673,740 coins and its circulating supply is 651,813 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

