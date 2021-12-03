Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Price Target at $39.44

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 20,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,496. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

