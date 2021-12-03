Crumly & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.