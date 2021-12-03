Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $43.81 million and $4.66 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00241697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

