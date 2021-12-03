Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

