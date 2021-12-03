Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.
Shares of HIBB stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,622. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
