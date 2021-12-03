American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $171,150.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,330. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

