Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.18. The company had a trading volume of 199,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,223. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.51.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.