CIBC Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$25.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

NFI stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.22. 409,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 404.40. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

