E&G Advisors LP Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

