Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after acquiring an additional 506,431 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,421. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

