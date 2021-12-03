NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,703,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95. The company has a market cap of $773.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

