Domani Wealth LLC Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

