Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Decreases By 25.9%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.55. 24,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,633. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.11 and a 52 week high of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.52.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

