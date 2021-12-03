Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,521% compared to the typical volume of 29 put options.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 15,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,077. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

