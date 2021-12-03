Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 5,403 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.60.

