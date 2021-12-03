Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 287,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,054,707. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

