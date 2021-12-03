Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.42% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 2,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 446,312 shares of company stock valued at $18,194,941. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

