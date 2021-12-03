Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,536 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 1,044 call options.
Shares of XERS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
