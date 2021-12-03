Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,536 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 1,044 call options.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 275,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.