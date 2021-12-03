PIN Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.92 or 0.07848976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.69 or 0.99884580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.