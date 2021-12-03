Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Cognex reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,443. Cognex has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

